UEFA Enforces Ban on Russian Flags During Euro 2024: A Move for Peace

UEFA is set to prevent the display of Russian flags during Ukraine’s first European Championship game to avoid potential provocations. Security measures will be enforced at the Munich stadium, where Ukraine plays Romania. This decision follows a ban on Russian teams from international contests after the Ukraine invasion.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a decisive move, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) aims to prevent any display of Russian flags during Ukraine's debut game in the European Championship. This match is set to take place on Monday, with Romania as their opponent, at the Munich stadium. UEFA's firm stance follows instances of Russian flags in the stands during previous matches.

Security measures will be heightened to intercept and remove Russian flags from the stadium. The decision comes after the 2022 ban of Russian teams from international competitions post the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, Russian citizens still have the capability to purchase tickets for Euro 2024 games.

German authorities have mandated that only flags of participating teams be allowed in stadiums and fan zones to prevent provocations. UEFA also enforces strict disciplinary rules against political messages, ensuring a neutral and secure environment for all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

