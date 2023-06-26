Left Menu

Comm Min to hold PLI workshop on June 27

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:44 IST
The commerce and industry ministry is organising a workshop on production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes on June 27 here, according to an official.

The objective of the workshop includes progress and success stories of each scheme, project management insights, agencies on scheme implementation, feedback and suggestions from PLI beneficiaries, and views from industry associations.

All the PLI implementing ministries, departments and PLI beneficiaries are expected to participate in the workshop, the official said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal would also address the workshop. The government announced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme in 2021 for as many as 14 sectors, such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The government has disbursed only Rs 2,900 crore till March 2023, out of Rs 3,400 crore claims received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

