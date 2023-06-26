"Once peace returns to J-K, AFSPA will be removed": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said once peace returns to Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be removed from the Union Territory. "We have controlled the problem of insurgency in North East India and our government has also been successful in controlling left-wing extremism. Today, AFSPA has been removed from most of the North East parts. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will come in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here too," Singh said while addressing a national security conclave in Jammu.

Singh further said that India's prestige and stature have increased on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the Modi-led government, the prestige of India has gone up on the international stage and so has its stature. Earlier, when India used to say something at international forums, it was not taken so seriously, but now, the world listens carefully to what India says," he added.

He further said that only PM Modi accepted the concerns of corruption raised by the former PM Rajeev Gandhi as a challenge and proved his mettle. "Former Prime Minister of India Rajeev Gandhi ji had raised a concern and had said that 'I send 1 Rs for the people, but the beneficiary gets only 1 paisa. What should I do'. I am quoting Mr Gandhi; I am not criticizing him. It was his helplessness. Then, PM Modi after taking charge of his post said that he will not eat and will not let anyone eat' He made the direct transaction possible for everyone through Direct Benefit Transfer," Singh said while addressing a national security conclave in Jammu.

Singh further said that his government does not claim to root out corruption, but has reduced it to an extent level. "I am not claiming that we have rooted out corruption. Nobody can. It cannot be reduced only by giving speeches and can be done only by making changes in the system and PM has started this process," Singh added.

Accompanied by Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Singh was received at the airport by the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore and Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)