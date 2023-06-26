"Will be remembered whenever democracy, journalism discussed": UP CM hails Ramnath Goenka after renaming road after him

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated a road renamed after the freedom fighter and founder of reputed English daily Indian Express, Ramnath Goenka. The road in Noida was renamed 'Ramnath Goenka Marg', as a tribute to the founder of the Indian Express, who, the CM said, staked everything to protect media freedom and democracy during the 'Emergency.'

Paying rich tributes to Ramnath Goenka on the occasion, CM Yogi said, "June 25, 1975, is considered a black chapter in the history of Indian democracy because of suppression of freedom of speech. At that time, the late Ramnath Goenka was the bright pole star of the media world, who put everything at stake to protect media and democracy. He will be remembered respectfully whenever democracy and journalism are discussed." "Goenka fought a long battle and acted like a warrior in India's freedom struggle. With the inspiration of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, he launched the 'Indian Express' in the year 1936 and worked to give a new height to the voice of the common man of India. He showed the way what should be the role of the media in a democracy," the CM added.

He added that Ramnath Goenka set the standards of unbiased media and had a deep association with the Nationalist Media Mission. "From the independence of the country to saving democracy, the contribution of the late Ramnath Goenka cannot be forgotten," he added. Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), Express Group Director Anant Goenka, Indian Express Editor Rajkamal Jha, Unnishankar, Bandita Mishra, Coomi Kapoor, Jansatta Editor Mukesh Bhardwaj and all employees of Express Group were present in the programme. (ANI)

