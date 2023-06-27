Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 including minor killed after house collapses in Udaipur

The accident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under the Surajpole police station area, trapping three people under the debris.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:01 IST
Rajasthan: 2 including minor killed after house collapses in Udaipur
Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people including a minor were killed after a portion of an old house's roof collapsed in Udaipur city of Rajasthan late on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under the Surajpole police station area, trapping three people under the debris.

Two of the trapped victims, including a young child and a woman, succumbed to their injuries. The elderly woman was 65 years old, the police said.

The third person was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that two died in the incident including a 6 years old girl and a 65-year-old woman and treatment of one injured is being done.

"The upper portion of a house fell down. Three people were inside the house when the incident took place. A 6 years old girl and 65 years old woman died, and treatment for the 45 years old injured woman is being done. It was an old structure. The reason for such an incident is not clear yet." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven growth in coming quarters: HUL Chairman

Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven grow...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023