Uttar Pradesh criminal, wanted in multiple cases of robbery, murder shot dead in police encounter

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Muhammed Gufran, a criminal wanted for multiple cases of murder and dacoity in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts for many years. Police had placed a reward of Rs 1,25,000 lakh for his capture.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:50 IST
Visuals from the police encounter site in Kaushambi district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A wanted criminal was gunned down in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in the Kaushambi district of the State early Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Muhammed Gufran, a criminal wanted for multiple cases of murder and dacoity in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts for many years. Police had placed a reward of Rs 1,25,000 lakh for his capture.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava said that the shootout took place near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur around 5 am today when a special task force team was conducting a raid. He was confronted by police and opened fire following which the police retaliated, and in the ensuing cross-fire, he was shot and injured. Gufran was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased criminal was a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar, Pratapgarh district. Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Dharmesh Kumar Shahi said, "This morning Lucknow STF has conducted an encounter in Samda region. A gangster was shot during the incident. He died during the treatment. He has been identified as Gufran and he is a notorious criminal. According to information received so far, there are 13 cases of murder and loot in Pratapgarh police station against him and a reward of Rs 1,25,000 was placed on him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

