Manipur Police uses tear gas to disperse crowd gathered near BJP office in Imphal

crowd gathered near the regional office of BJP in Imphal in Manipur on Thursday. Police used several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:06 IST
Police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse crowd gathered near BJP office in Imphal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A crowd gathered near the regional office of BJP in Imphal in Manipur on Thursday. Police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them. Visuals from the spot showed police using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Delhi and expressed his government's commitment to maintaining peace and restoring normalcy in the state.

Singh briefed the Home Minister on the situation in Manipur. "He guided us to take all sections of society together and engage civil society and ethnic groups to maintain peace in the state. There is no loss of life since June 13. He also emphasised that peace should be maintained and there should be no loss of lives. We are trying our best to maintain peace and restore normalcy. We will make more efforts," Biren Singh had said.

The Centre also held an all-party meeting on the Manipur situation on Saturday. The state has been seeing sporadic incidents of violence.

Amit Shah visited the state following ethnic violence and announced a series of measures for restoring peace. (ANI)

