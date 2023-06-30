Manipur: Rahul Gandhi to meet like-minded party leaders, civil society members in Imphal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his two-day visit to the state, arrived in Moirang on Friday to meet people affected due to violence in the state. He will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisation in Imphal. Manipur Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra informed that the Congress leader will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members after returning to Imphal.

"Rahul Gandhi will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps in Moirang. After that, he will be back in Imphal. At Imphal Hotel he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders. He is here only for peace," Meghachandra said. Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet earlier said Manipur needs healing and peace has to be the only priority. "I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal on Thursday, returned to the state capital after local police prevented his convoy from proceeding to Churachandpur. Police said it had been done for "security" reasons and the Congress leader could go by air. The Congress leader's convoy was stopped at a checkpost near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from Imphal. (ANI)

