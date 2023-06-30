Left Menu

Centre re-appoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India, six ASGs for SC

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of the Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:29 IST
Centre re-appoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India, six ASGs for SC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of the Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India. Solicitor General is the second most senior law officer after Attorney General.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the re-appointment of other six law officers Vikramjit Banerjee, KM Nataraj, Balbir Singh, SV Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati as Additional Solicitor General for the Supreme Court for a period of three years. Mehta was appointed as Solicitor General for the first time in October 2018 and his period was later extended from time to time.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the reappointment of the law officers Chetan Sharma and Satya Pal Jain as Additional SGI of the High Court of Delhi, advocate Devang Girish Vyas as Additional SGI for Punjab and Haryana High Court and Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional SGI of High Court of Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023