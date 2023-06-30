Delegation of Karnataka Women Writers' Association appeals to Chief Minister for assistance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: A delegation of the Karnataka Women Writers' association appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction a special grant of Rs. 1 crore for its literary and cultural activities. A delegation led by the Karnataka Women Writers' Association's president HL Pushpa met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Home Office Krishna and discussed many important issues and presented their demands.

The delegation appealed to the CM that, along with special grants, there should be more women representation in the academies and authorities. An appeal was also made to release the funds for 'Nanna Kavithe-Nanna Song' project. Vasundhara Bhupathi, MS Ashadevi, BT Lalithanayak and many other writers were in the delegation. (ANI)

