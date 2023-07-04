IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today welcomes the IKEA Foundation as a new partner to the Green Financing Facility (GFF) with its $23.7 million commitment to accelerate the transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy.

The GFF initiative aims to accelerate private sector investments to solarize UNHCR’s operations in high-risk and unpredictable settings and reduce carbon emissions by at least 40 per cent by 2030.

As a GFF partner, the IKEA Foundation will help UNHCR reduce its reliance on costly, polluting diesel generators in hundreds of remote, off-grid locations such as in Kenya and Uganda. The IKEA Foundation joins the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) who provided $4 million (2019) and $8 million (2020) respectively, to the GFF.

“UNHCR is fully committed to reducing our carbon footprint and becoming a leaner, greener organization,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “The decision to go green with the Green Financing Facility means the cost savings from our sustainability efforts will be channelled towards better serving refugees, making it a win-win situation for both the environment and displaced people in need.”

The Green Financing Facility was launched in 2019 as a solution to unblock longstanding challenges around limited annual budgets, the inability to enter into long-term contracts, and limitations on managing and operating solar infrastructure. As an innovative financing mechanism, the GFF provides guarantees and other new arrangements to successfully transition to green energy in humanitarian settings.

“By investing in the GFF we hope to demonstrate how reducing carbon emissions can help vital agencies like UNHCR not only lower their carbon emissions but become more effective and direct more of their money towards the people they serve,” said Per Heggenes, the CEO of IKEA Foundation. “We are delighted to announce this funding and call on other organizations to join us and help make UNHCR’s ambitious greening goals a reality.”