Waaree Renewable Technologies commissioned 122.5 MWp Solar Power Projects to provide electricity to 153125 homes

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd., India's largest solar panel manufacturer, has announced that it has commissioned 87.5MW/122.5 MWp out of 150 MW/210 MWp EPC solar power project for UPC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.'s subsidiary M/s. Masaya Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The solar power project is spread across 651 acres of undulated land terrain, with power being evacuated at a 220 kV voltage level and connected at PGCIL 400 kV/220 kV SS through the ISTS (inter-state transmission system) network. A total of 5,08,072 SPV modules, ranging from 335 Wp Polycrystalline to 540 Wp Monocrystalline, with an inverter capacity of 3.125 MW were installed. The PPA (solar power purchase agreement) for the project has been made with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a period of 25 years.

Commenting on the project, Mr Alok Nigam, Country Head, UPC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, (holding company of Masaya Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd.,) said,''This solar power project is expected to produce 349 MU annually, and will reduce CO2 emissions by 3,73,422 metric tons. Once connected to the grid, the project will fulfil the annual electricity requirements of nearly 278,000 homes in a clean and sustainable manner.'' Speaking about WRTL's involvement in the project, Mr Viren Doshi, Director, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., said,''At Waaree, we've always focused on contributing to a greener tomorrow by helping increase the number of solar power plants in India. This project with UPC Renewables is our first with ISTS connectivity. In addition to providing EPC solutions, we will also carry out operation & maintenance on the plant for a period of 2 years. We look forward to work closely with UPC Renewables to support this project and help drive the renewable energy revolution in the country.'' WRTL is one of the leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) service providers in the solar energy sector, having installed over 1 GW of solar projects, including on-ground rooftop and utility projects, till date.

About Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Energies and spearheading the Solar EPC business of Group. WRTL is also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, WRTL operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments. Waaree group is a leading renewable energy group that caters Individual, Industrial and Commercial customers by encouraging them to adapt energy solutions that helps in reducing the release of carbon. WRTL provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open access solar plants).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)