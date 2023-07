BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Says Meeting Of Board Will Be Held On 26 July

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD ON 26 JULY

* MEETING FOR APPROVING FOR PUBLICATION ANNUAL RESULTS OF COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR 2022, AMONG OTHERS * MEETING OF BOARD FOR APPROVING FOR PUBLICATION THE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF RESULTS FOR FY22, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

