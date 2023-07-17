Left Menu

Four IAS officers, one PCS officer transferred, posted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday issued posting and transfer orders of four IAS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted a PCS officer, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:16 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Monday issued posting and transfer orders of four IAS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted a PCS officer, an official statement said. According to the statement, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, IAS Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs has been posted as Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs and in addition Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, IAS of the additional charge.

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, IAS Secretary, Food, Civil Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and in addition Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and in addition Secretary, Mines and Geology has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice and in addition Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and in addition Secretary, Mines and Geology. Priyank Bharti, IAS has been posted as Secretary, Technical Education and IndustrialTraining in place of Seema Jain, IAS, added the statement.

Diprava Lakra, IAS has been posted as Secretary/ Finance against a vacant post and in addition Managing Director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board relieving Mohammad Tayyab, IAS of the additional charge. Pardeep Singh Bains, PCS has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation against a vacant post.

The official statement also noted that IAS Seema Jain shall continue to work as Special Chief Secretary, School Education. (ANI)

