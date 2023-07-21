Left Menu

Venezuela will not halt productive oil operations amid contract disputes -Min

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:05 IST
Venezuela is not willing to halt productive operations during widespread audits that has led to the arrest of businessmen and officials and to disputes with customers and partners of state company PDVSA, the country's oil minister said on Friday.

In June, a contract between PDVSA and Maroil Trading, a Geneva-based company owned by Venezuelan tycoon Wilmer Ruperti, became entangled in a dispute over payments, triggering the suspension of most exports of petroleum coke from the South American country. "Our goal is to explore, produce, refine and export every product we can," oil minister Pedro Tellechea told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Caracas.

 

