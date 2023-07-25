Left Menu

Assam: Man surrenders before police after killing wife, in-laws in Golaghat town

A triple murder rocked Assam’s Golaghat town on Monday where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:23 IST
Assam: Man surrenders before police after killing wife, in-laws in Golaghat town
The accused in Golaghat murder case (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A triple murder rocked Assam's Golaghat town on Monday where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law. "The accused has surrendered before police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on," Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI over phone.

The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said. The incident took place at Hindi School road of Goalghat town on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person's wife Sanghamitra Ghosh. The accused along with his minor daughter surrendered before the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023