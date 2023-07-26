Brazil's Parana declares animal health emergency due to bird flu cases in wild birds

The Brazilian state of Parana, the country's biggest poultry producer, said on Tuesday it has declared an animal health emergency due to the detection of avian flu cases in wild birds. The move comes after the country's agriculture ministry directed the states to take such a measure, Parana's government said in a statement.

It added the measure will last 180 days.

