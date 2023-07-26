Left Menu

Brazil's Parana declares animal health emergency due to bird flu cases in wild birds

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 00:00 IST
The Brazilian state of Parana, the country's biggest poultry producer, said on Tuesday it has declared an animal health emergency due to the detection of avian flu cases in wild birds. The move comes after the country's agriculture ministry directed the states to take such a measure, Parana's government said in a statement.

It added the measure will last 180 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

