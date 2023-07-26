Chhattisgarh: Elaborate security arrangements made to prevent untoward incident during naxals’ "Martyrs Week"

Security forces in the insurgency-hit Bastar region are all set to foil every wicked design of ultras in Chhattisgarh during the 'Martyrs Week' of naxals commencing from July 28. As a preventive measure, forces have stepped up anti-naxal exercises in Maoist-hit districts claiming that the 'Martyrs Week' to be observed by the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) will not make any impact on the lives of common people.The outlawed organisation has made an appeal to observe 'Martyrs Week' in Bastar and in this connection, it has issued/dropped notes as well as pamphlets in restive areas under the Bastar region, said a police officer associated with anti-naxal operation on the condition of not to be quoted.The outlawed organisation observes the week every year to remember the cadres who were eliminated by security forces, added the officer.Keeping the 'Martyrs Week' in mind, Bastar Police have been put on high alert and similarly, the DRG, STF, CoBRA and other paramilitary forces deployed in the region have been asked to intensify searching on restive as well as bordering areas, the officer elaborated.Moreover, the operation of a passenger train between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul has been controlled as a preventive measure.

Now, the train will operate between Visakhapatnam and Dantewada from July 28 to August 3, said the officer.Like every year, CPI (Maoists) observe 'Martyrs Week' from July 28 to the first week of August and bid to conduct programmes in restive areas of naxal-hit districts regarding the loss they suffer in terms of cadres, said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P.The way dominance of security forces in interior areas marked significant growth in the last few years, and the programmes to be organised as a part of their 'Martyrs Week' are not witnessing successful execution, the IG said.In view of pre-emptive measures, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to avert any untoward incident, the IG said, adding that the passenger rail service will be closed for some time and resumed later.Deployment of forces as well as operations will be carried out according to the need, said Sundarraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)