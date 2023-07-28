Arjun Ram Meghwal launches virtual portal of Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar at Qutub Minar

The Union Minister of State for Culture, Law & Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, launched the virtual portal of Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar at Qutub Minar premises in New Delhi last evening. The Minister of Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje were also present on the occasion. Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar, a virtual museum that culturally maps over 6.5 lakh villages of India went live for the public amid a grand launch celebration at the Qutub Minar on 27th July 2023. Since its launch, the website has received around 32,000 visits. On this occasion Shri Meghwal said that the launch of this virtual platform to integrate the information regarding villages is very positive way for expressing India’s cultural heritage and village life. Union Minister for Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi said the platform is an excellent how we can use technology to bring our rich culture and heritage of the villages to the people across the country and to the youth.

Ministers Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and visited the exhibition and interact with the artists, villagers and artisans who displayed their artifacts. Shri Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi enjoyed Bioscope and puppet shows during the visit. Smt. Lekhi also took the opportunity to sharpen her skills in puppetry at the venue.

The momentous event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 900 children from ten schools, alongside over 1000 villagers representing 70 diverse villages from across the country. The vibrant atmosphere reflected the collective spirit of India's rich cultural heritage and traditional dance and musical programme.

There was a range of engaging activities to enhance visitors' experience. With the integration of sensor-based technology, visitors embarked on an immersive 'Cycle Marathon' that took them on a virtual journey through multiple villages, offering a unique perspective on rural life. Along with it, the event included a digital village trivia and interactive puzzle game.

The Projection Mapping Show premiered on the occasion, showcasing the rich Indian heritage and culture through captivating narratives of villages from all across the country. The show will now be a daily spectacle at 8:15 PM, open and free for the public to enjoy. The content of the Projection Mapping will continuously evolve, featuring new and exciting stories. Additionally, viewers can access synchronized audio for the show through the mgmd.gov.in/show portal, making it convenient for people to watch from nearby places such as rooftops and balconies.

Secretary Culture Shri Govind Mohan and Member Secretary of IGNCA Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi were also present on the occasion. The event proved to be a visual and sensory experience for the visitors, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the tapestry of Indian culture.

(With Inputs from PIB)