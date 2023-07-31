BSF recovers Pak drone near international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF and Punjab Police troops deployed at India-Pakistan Border recovered a drone on Monday in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official BSF release said. The drone was intercepted at around 7:35 AM on Sunday near Village Kalash in the Tarn Taran district and the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill.

"On July 30, 2023, at about 2105 hours, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Village Kalash in District Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone," said a BSF PRO release. Further, during a joint search operation with Punjab Police, the BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field near Village Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district.

"Further, on July 31, 2023, a joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out. During the search of the area, troops recovered a big size consignment of Heroin (Weight - appx 3 Kg) wrapped with yellow tape along with 01 Drone from the farming field near Village Khemkaran, District Tarn Taran," added the release. The recovered drone is a Hexacopter.

Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police, said the release. BSF and Punjab Police troops on July 21 recovered a drone in broken condition from the farming field near Mastgarh village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On specific information, BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation and recovered the Pakistani drone from the outskirts of Mastgarh village. "The recovered drone belongs to Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model," officials said. (ANI)

