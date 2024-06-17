Left Menu

Business-Class Nightmares: Air India's Service Criticized

A business-class passenger, Vineeth K, on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Newark has criticized the airline for serving uncooked food, dirty seats, and non-functional amenities. He described his journey as a 'nightmare' and expressed disappointment despite choosing Air India for its non-stop service.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 00:24 IST
Business-Class Nightmares: Air India's Service Criticized
  • Country:
  • India

A recent business-class passenger on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Newark has raised serious concerns over the airline's service quality, calling his experience 'no less than a nightmare.'

In a candid post on the platform 'X,' Vineeth K. shared that he chose Air India over cheaper Gulf carriers for its non-stop service. Despite the higher fare of Rs 500000 for a round trip, Vineeth reported numerous issues including delays, dirty and malfunctioning seats, and uncooked food.

Vineeth described how the in-flight entertainment system failed to work and that his luggage was damaged. 'Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked..., the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back),' he alleged, further lamenting the poor condition of the seat and damaged luggage. A response from Air India is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024