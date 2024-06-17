Business-Class Nightmares: Air India's Service Criticized

A recent business-class passenger on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Newark has raised serious concerns over the airline's service quality, calling his experience 'no less than a nightmare.'

In a candid post on the platform 'X,' Vineeth K. shared that he chose Air India over cheaper Gulf carriers for its non-stop service. Despite the higher fare of Rs 500000 for a round trip, Vineeth reported numerous issues including delays, dirty and malfunctioning seats, and uncooked food.

Vineeth described how the in-flight entertainment system failed to work and that his luggage was damaged. 'Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked..., the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back),' he alleged, further lamenting the poor condition of the seat and damaged luggage. A response from Air India is awaited.

