Babar Azam Reflects on Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit

In a candid post-match presentation, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam lamented the errors that led to their early exit from the T20 World Cup. Despite a resilient unbeaten 32 by Babar, Pakistan's journey ended with a three-wicket win over Ireland following earlier defeats against India and the USA.

'I think with the bowling, the conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting, we made few mistakes,' admitted Babar. He noted that the loss of wickets created undue pressure on the team, hindering their ability to close out tight games.

Babar called for a quick team regroup to address the shortcomings. He remained non-committal about his future as captain, emphasizing the need to assess team needs and areas for improvement. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi echoed the captain's sentiments, underscoring the importance of playing the right brand of cricket that meets national expectations. Meanwhile, Ireland's captain Paul Stirling highlighted the difficulties in finding the right team balance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)