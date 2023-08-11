Multifarious activities thrive under 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign in Kashmir 

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events today under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' along with a vibrant 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

A stunning painting competition was hosted by Zone Kangan at Government Middle School (GMS) Kangan, attracting the participation of 70 young boys and girls from the Zone. Adding to the day's excitement, various schools from the Zone enthusiastically took part in Rope Skipping competitions, showcasing the remarkable talent and athleticism of the Zone's youth.

Meanwhile, following the schedule issued by the Ganderbal District Administration for the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, a variety of activities unfolded, with locals and students participating fervently and patriotically. The Panchayats buzzed with heartfelt tributes to the 'Veers' – the valiant heroes who have made supreme sacrifices for the nation. Stirring ceremonies were conducted, wherein all concerned Panchayat officers and staff members from various departments expressed profound gratitude to these brave hearts whose sacrifices shape our collective future.

The day's activities encompassed the recitation of the 'Panch Pran Pledge,' the unfurling of the National flag accompanied by the singing of the 'Rashtra Gaan' (National Anthem), the unveiling of a commemorative plaque inscribed with the names of the revered 'Veers,' tree plantation initiatives, renditions of patriotic melodies, and a medley of other cultural performances. (ANI)

