Transforming Smiles: A Two-Decade Tradition of Healing

A 14-member team of German doctors arrived in Jalna, Maharashtra, for a free plastic surgery camp, a project that has transformed over 2,800 lives in 21 years. The camp, co-organized by local Rotary Clubs, focuses on congenital cleft lips and burn deformities, symbolizing friendship, trust, and humanitarian service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of 14 specialist doctors from Germany has landed in Maharashtra's Jalna district to continue a longstanding humanitarian effort. Their mission: a free plastic surgery camp that has changed the lives of more than 2,800 people over two decades.

The 21st edition of this initiative kicked off at Mission Hospital last Saturday. It is a joint project by the Rotary Clubs of Jalna and Bombay Midtown, along with German Rotary Volunteer Doctors. Mahyco chairman Rajendra Barwale, who inaugurated the event, praised the doctors for their selfless service.

Dr. Gerhard K Schlosser, a member of the team, remarked that Jalna has become a symbol of friendship and trust for them over the years. The camp, drawing patients from Maharashtra and beyond, will continue until March 3, focusing on surgeries for congenital cleft lip, palate, and burn-related deformities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

