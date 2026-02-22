Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Set for Snowy Showdown

The renowned ski-resort town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is abuzz with excitement as it gears up to host the sixth Khelo India Winter Games. Officials confirmed that more than 400 athletes will compete in the four-day event, starting Monday, marking yet another prestigious installment in this winter sports saga.

The opening ceremony will be graced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the J-K Sports Council, noted that participants from 30 states and UTs are slated to compete, and the area boasts excellent snow coverage. With events spread across ice in Ladakh and snow in Gulmarg, this version of the Games is set to enthrall.

The focal events will include Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, and Snowboarding, with Alpine Skiing being the most popular. Amid extensive planning, local authorities, including the Kashmir police, have assured comprehensive security, with senior officers assessing readiness. The Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, meticulously reviewed venues to ensure flawless execution of this high-caliber competition.