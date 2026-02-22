Left Menu

Kerala's Medical Mishaps Under Scrutiny: Isolated Cases or Systemic Issue?

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan stressed that surgical errors, like the artery forceps left inside a patient's abdomen, are isolated incidents and not representative of the norm. He attributed media attention to political motives while confirming government measures to prevent recurrence. Govindan warned against escalating political protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:37 IST
M.V. Govindan, CPI(M)'s state secretary, has called recent surgical errors isolated incidents, urging the public and media not to sensationalize uncommon occurrences, such as the artery forceps left inside a patient at Alappuzha Medical College.

Govindan responded to criticism by stating that numerous surgeries take place smoothly and accused the opposition and media of politicizing these rare mishaps. He affirmed governmental actions, including staff suspensions, to address and prevent future errors.

The situation has sparked controversy, with protests from medical staff and political groups like the Youth Congress, which Govindan claims inflame tensions unnecessarily. Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident, armed with evidence from a preliminary medical inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

