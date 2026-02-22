Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Boost: Major Projects Get Green Light

The Odisha government has greenlit 10 key industrial projects worth Rs 44,200 crore, including Adani's hydropower plant and a semiconductor unit. These developments are expected to create 8,765 jobs across eight districts, emphasizing sectors such as rare earth, semiconductors, cement, and renewable energy.

The Odisha government has taken a major step forward by approving 10 industrial projects valued at Rs 44,200 crore, including significant ventures like the Adani Group's pumped storage hydropower plant and a semiconductor chip unit. This decision was made during a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These initiatives are predicted to generate significant employment opportunities, with 8,765 new jobs spread across eight districts, including Khurda, Koraput, and Kalahandi. The sectors impacted by these projects include rare earth manufacturing, semiconductors, cement, and renewable energy, underscoring the state's strategic focus on diversifying its industrial base.

Chief Minister Majhi reaffirmed the government's commitment to not only attracting investments but ensuring their effective implementation. The initiatives aim to enhance Odisha's energy security, foster the integration of renewable energy, and position the state as a key hub for global capital. His strategy revolves around fast-tracking approvals and resolving project bottlenecks efficiently.

