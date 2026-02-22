Left Menu

BJP's Babulal Marandi Faces FIR for Code Violation in Jharkhand

An FIR has been registered against Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and other BJP workers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct before civic elections. The complaint was filed for organizing a meeting past the campaign deadline. Marandi claims he was merely dining, not campaigning.

Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand's state assembly, and 100 BJP workers have been charged with violating the model code of conduct ahead of the forthcoming civic elections. The FIR was filed by the Flying Surveillance Team in Giridih district, accusing Marandi of organizing a meeting post-campaign hours.

The incident reportedly took place at a hotel in the Town police station area, shortly after campaigning concluded at 5 pm on Saturday. Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav confirmed the complaint to PTI. Legal provisions restrict public meetings within 48 hours of polling, as penned in the Jharkhand Municipal Election and Election Petition Rules, 2012.

Marandi defended himself, stating he had only visited the hotel for dinner and crowds naturally gather around political leaders. However, local JMM district president Sanjay Kumar Singh criticized Marandi for allegedly strategizing to sway election results, urging authorities to enforce compliance with the election area guidelines.

