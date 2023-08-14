Left Menu

ITC board fixes swap ratio at 1:10 for demerged hotels business

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:07 IST
ITC board fixes swap ratio at 1:10 for demerged hotels business
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Ltd on Monday said shareholders will get one equity share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares held in the demerged company, according to the entitlement ratio.

At the board meeting of ITC Ltd held on Monday, it was decided that issuance of equity shares by the resulting company ITC Hotels Ltd to the shareholders of the demerged entity will be in the ratio of 1:10, according to a regulatory filing by the firm.

The company said the scheme of demerger comprising hotels business of the demerged company into the resulting entity is on a going concern basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023