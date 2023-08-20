Tripura government has undertaken numerous initiatives to enhance health infrastructure: CM Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated a voluntary blood donation camp and said the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to enhance the health infrastructure, the government informed through an official statement. He said, "Blood donation exemplifies social responsibility, as it can save lives and foster human bonds through this noble act. Donating blood is among the greatest gifts a human can give. Our state has now 14 blood banks, with 12 being under governmental control and 2 in private ownership."

"Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the present BJP-led Tripura government has undertaken numerous initiatives to enhance the health infrastructure, aiming to provide improved healthcare facilities," it added. The camp was organized by the Old National Club at Lichubagan in Agartala.

Saha highlighted that the state government is diligently working on health infrastructure development. "The Tripura government is dedicated to enhancing the health infrastructure, as evidenced by the decisions outlined in this year's budget," CM Saha said.

CM Saha informed that approximately 13 lakh people in Tripura have received the PM Ayushman Bharat card, while around 4.75 lakh individuals are not covered due to varying criteria. CM Saha added that we have introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Jana Arogya Yojana' to address this issue. An allocation of Rs 59 crore has been made for the fiscal year 2023-24. We have also decided to set up 100 Sub Center in the state, CM said.

The official press note also added that CM Saha emphasized the BJP's commitment to action rather than mere rhetoric. "I have instructed officials to expedite the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Jana Arogya Yojana' to include those who are currently excluded," he added. AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and former MLA Dilip Das were present at the event. (ANI)

