Punjab Police arrests key operative of Bambiha gang

Punjab Police have arrested Simranjit Singh alias Simmi, a key operative of the Bambiha gang from SAS Nagar, while on his way to deliver the weapon consignment, officials said.  

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:23 IST
Punjab Police have arrested Simranjit Singh alias Simmi, a key operative of the Bambiha gang from SAS Nagar, while on his way to deliver the weapon consignment, officials said. According to the police, the arrested, identified as  Simranjit Singh alias Simmi, was accused in several criminal cases.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang Simranjit Singh alias Simmi when he was on his way to deliver the weapon consignment. Simmi was a wanted accused in several criminal cases. One pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered," Punjab Police said in a statement. Earlier on August 17, the Punjab Police arrested five people in connection with the Bambiha gang.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda, Gulneet Singh stated that these accused were continuously carrying out incidents of looting, due to which many cases have been registered against them earlier also.

Earlier, When the police personnel tried to stop them in the past, the accused misbehaved with the policeman, snatched his SLR and ran away. After which, when the investigation was done by the police, it was found that the accused are an accomplice of the Bambiha gang.Police have taken action against the accused by registering a case and recovering weapons including SLR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

