Most Adani group stocks end higher; mcap rises over Rs 13,500 crore

Shares of Adani Group companies recovered on Friday with the market valuation going up by Rs 13,500 crore a day after a report by OCCRP alleged that billionaire Gautam Adani used family associates to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars through ''opaque'' Mauritius-based investment funds to fuel the rise in group stocks. The conglomerate had vehemently denied the charge.

The combined market capitalisation of all 10 Adani group firms was Rs 10.49 lakh crore in the previous session, which rose Rs 13,542.32 crore to Rs 10.62 lakh crore, in a single session on Friday. Seven of the group firms ended in the green, while three closed in the negative territory on Friday. On the BSE, shares of Adani Power climbed 2.77 per cent to close at Rs 329.95 apiece, Adani Green Energy jumped 2.32 per cent to finish at Rs 949.55 each and Adani Energy Solutions increased 1.62 per cent to settle at Rs 825.30 apiece.

The stock of flagship firm Adani Enterprises rose 1.29 per cent to settle at Rs 2,450.10 apiece, Ambuja Cements to Rs 433.70, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to Rs 799.55, NDTV to Rs 215.55 on the BSE.

Besides, shares of Adani Wilmar declined 1.97 per cent to close at Rs 352.40 each, Adani Total Gas fell 0.29 per cent to settle at Rs 633.75 and ACC to Rs 2,009.25 per share on the bourse. Benchmark BSE Sensex ended 555.75 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 65,387.16 points, while Nifty closed at 19,435.30 points.

Shares of nine of 10 Adani group companies closed in the red on Thursday, taking a combined hit of Rs 35,708 crore in market valuation after the report by OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project).

The OCCRP had said documents obtained by it revealed details of a complex offshore operation in two Mauritius-based funds managed by the partners of the promoter family to support prices of shares of group companies from 2013 to 2018. The period had seen which the ports-to-energy conglomerate's meteoric rise to become the country's largest and most powerful businesses. The Group on Thursday termed the OCCRP's allegations as ''recycled allegations'' and called them ''yet another concerted bid by (George) Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report''. The fresh broadside, which comes months after US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive report in January that accused Adani Group of running the ''largest con in corporate history'', sent all 10 listed Adani stocks down.

