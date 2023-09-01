INDIA alliance took nothing from 3rd meeting, did not even decide PM candidate: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant taking a swipe at INDIA alliance in Mumbai on Friday said the INDIA alliance did not even decide the face of their PM candidate from the meeting. Uday Samant had held a press conference along with Member of Parliament for Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale where he talked about the INDIA alliance's 3rd meet in Mumbai.

Uday Samant during the conference said, "It was only a 14-hour meeting and they took nothing from this meeting. They did not even decide on who is going to be their PM face." He further added that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win the Loksabha elections with more than 375 seats and the Assembly Elections with more than 215 seats in 2024.

The leaders should have gone to Balasaheb Thackeray 'Smarak' but Uddhav Thackeray did not take them because they (UBT Shivsena) are not following his (Balasaheb Thackeray) ideology. With the battle heating up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an informal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA was held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.

Various leaders of opposition parties had arrived in Mumbai to attend the third INDIA alliance meeting. Several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they would prove to be a formidable opponent for the government.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance was held on Friday where leaders of all 28 political parties discussed an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls. (ANI)

