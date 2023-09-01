Left Menu

Shakti Pumps gets Rs 350-crore work order under PM-KUSUM scheme

Water pump company Shakti Pumps on Friday said it bagged a Rs 350-crore order under the PM-KUSUM scheme as part of which over 7,700 pumps will be installed throughout Haryana. The work order falls under the prestigious KUSUM Scheme-3, it said.Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar said the initiative empowers farmers to conserve water and electricity through solar energy utilisation while enhancing agricultural productivity via micro-irrigation techniques.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:14 IST
Shakti Pumps gets Rs 350-crore work order under PM-KUSUM scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Water pump company Shakti Pumps on Friday said it bagged a Rs 350-crore order under the PM-KUSUM scheme as part of which over 7,700 pumps will be installed throughout Haryana. The order has been bagged from the Green Energy Development Agency in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

''Shakti Pumps clinched a substantial work order valued at Rs 350 crore from the Green Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) in Haryana. The work order falls under the prestigious KUSUM Scheme-3,'' it said.

Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar said the initiative empowers farmers to conserve water and electricity through solar energy utilisation while enhancing agricultural productivity via micro-irrigation techniques. Under the order, the company will install over 7,700 pumps throughout Haryana.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies. In February, the Centre extended PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic. The scheme consists of three components — Component A is for installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants of capacity up to 2 MW and Component B to install 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps. Component C is for solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023