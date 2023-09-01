Over 24 lakh women enjoy free travel in UP Transport Corporation buses on Raksha Bandhan

The Yogi government took the initiative to provide free and safe travel to women of the state on the evening of Raksha Bandhan similar to last year. This year, a total of 24 lakh 44 thousand 970 women took advantage of the free travel whereas last year 22 lakh 32 thousand 322 women had taken the benefit of free travel, a Uttar Pradesh government release stated.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation has incurred a financial expenditure of Rs 18.98 crore to provide the benefit of free travel. Women praised this scheme and extended gratitude to the Chief Minister. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, women were granted safe and complimentary travel for two days during the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. This initiative enabled underprivileged sisters to tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists without any financial burden.

Prioritizing the safety and convenience of women, the Yogi government continues to offer this beneficial scheme to women each year. Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling's wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month). (ANI)

