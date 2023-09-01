Left Menu

DUSU Elections 2023: DU advisory committee meets; elections on September 22

The University of Delhi organised a meeting of the advisory committee for the conduct of the election of various office-bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) for the year 2023-24 on Thursday and decided to conduct DUSU elections on September 22, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The University of Delhi organised a meeting of the advisory committee for the conduct of the election of various office-bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) for the year 2023-24 on Thursday and decided to conduct DUSU elections on September 22, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Prakash Singh, director of South Campus, Delhi University, and was attended by the proctor, chief election officer, principals, and professors of the colleges.

The DUSU elections will be conducted on September 22, 2023, and the timing of voting for day classes is 8.30 am to 1 pm while the voting for the evening classes will begin at 3 pm and end at 7.30 pm. The counting of votes date, time, and venue will be announced later according to DU. According to the university, it was decided that a special committee is constituted consisting of four teams for surveying and preventing defacement of public property especially around the campus area and around the colleges throughout Delhi. This committee would work jointly with the Proctor’s office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee on a daily basis till the completion of the election process.

DU stated that the candidates of all the student groups will have to adhere to the various rules related to elections. The university in a statement said, “Colleges were advised to enhance their security arrangements by deploying them, especially during the night time. They may also contact the area Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or area SHO in this regard. They can also inform the Proctor’s office."

"Media- Electronic and print – is requested to give optimum space to spread the awareness for prevention of any kind of defacement and violation of the rules, they stated. Moreover, the last date for receipt of nomination papers along with DD of Rs 500, scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of list of duly nominated candidates is September 12.

Furthermore, the last date for withdrawal of nominations and ublication of final list of candidates is September 13.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

