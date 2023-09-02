Time and again our scientists proved their might, brilliance: Amit Shah on launch of India's 1st solar mission

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya L1. In his post on 'X', the Home Minister said "Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance."

"The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission. Kudos to the team ISRO for this unparalleled accomplishment," he added. Shah said that the launch marks a giant stride towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Mogi ji's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'(self-reliant India) in the space sector, in the 'Amrit Kaal' (the country's golden phase).

Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot. ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and was fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at 11.50 a.m. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun. The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and solar wind distribution. The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, hailed the successful launch of the solar mission, saying that Aditya-L1 "opens a glorious new chapter in our space journey". "The successful launch of Bharat's first solar mission, Aditya-L1 opens a glorious new chapter in our space journey! I congratulate the scientists and engineers at @isro on this remarkable milestone. This stellar achievement would certainly contribute richly to our understanding of the solar system. #AdityaL1," the Vice President posted on X. (ANI)

