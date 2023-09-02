Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan pays homage to father YSR on his 14th death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid homage to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of the latter's 14th death anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid homage to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary. The Chief Minister, his wife Bharathi Reddy, mother YS Vijayamma, several ministers, close relatives and friends participated in an all-faith prayer session held at YSR Samadhi here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister placed wreaths on the Samadhi and garlanded his father's statue. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: "The vacuum created by your absence can never be filled. Though you have left us physically, you have earned a permanent place in the hearts of people as a leader. People's love and affections towards you have stood like a mountain in support of me. Your aspirations are handholding and taking me forward in achieving the objectives of welfare and development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

