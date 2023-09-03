Left Menu

Assam Govt to introduce Bill in state assembly to ban polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed an all-party meeting in Assam's Tinsukia and said that the state government, in the next 45 days, will finalize the Bill to ban polygamy in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 08:50 IST
Assam Govt to introduce Bill in state assembly to ban polygamy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is likely to introduce a Bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy. Polygamy is the practice of marrying more than one person (multiple spouses).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed an all-party meeting in Assam's Tinsukia and said that the state government, in the next 45 days, will finalize the Bill to ban polygamy in the state. "A legal committee was formed to analyse whether the state government can ban polygamy or not and we have received positive thoughts. We also sought public opinions and suggestions on the proposed Bill for banning polygamy. We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the Bill and they support to ban on polygamy. However, three suggestions have expressed their opposition to banning polygamy. Our next phase is to draft the Bill," CM Sarma said.

"We will finalize the Bill in the next 45 days. I think I will be able to introduce the Bill in the assembly in December this year", he added. Earlier the expert committee was formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam. The committee submitted its report to the Assam Chief Minister on August 6 this year.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma further stated, "We will add some points in the bill in order to stop Love Jihad in the state". Talking about the issue of withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government is working on this.

"We will have to take the decision on whether AFSPA is to be withdrawn or not. It is a view of the state government and the the Union government will take the final view. I will discuss it with the Union government this month and towards the end of this month, a concrete decision will be taken," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

According to the Disturbed Areas Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023