Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremors struck at 15:29 on Sunday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.
" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-09-2023, 15:29:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.06, Depth: 10 Km,Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS posted on X. However, no damage or casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)
