Left Menu

DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 cr at Mundra port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 crore at Mundra port here, officials said on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 16:35 IST
DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 cr at Mundra port
Foreign-origin cigarettes seized by DRI officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 6.5 crore at Mundra port here, officials said on Sunday. According to the officials, based on specific intelligence developed, officers of DRI Ahmedabad intercepted an import consignment at Mundra port. "The consignment was declared as 'Auto Air Freshener' and was shipped from Jebel Ali port," they said.

During the detailed examination of the said consignment, officers noticed that the 1st-row packages in the container were of declared goods i.e.  "Auto Air Freshener". However, behind the said 1st row, all the packages contained foreign-origin cigarettes. "The majority of these foreign-origin cigarettes were bearing the markings "Made in Turkey". Accordingly, a total of 32.5 lakhs of these sticks were seized under Panchanama proceedings. The value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be around Rs. 6.5 crores," DRI officials said.

Moreover, it was also observed that some of the cigarette packets had a marking of 'Made in India'. Officers are in contact with field experts to identify the possibility of an attempt to import counterfeit cigarettes or likewise. Investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023