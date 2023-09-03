Goa: One arrested for molesting a minor girl in Mapusa

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday for molesting a minor girl, officials said. According to SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, the accused has been identified as Majid Khan.

Giving details, the police said that on Saturday, the victim's father lodged a complaint against one unknown person for touching her minor daughter inappropriately in a public place. "Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under section 354 IPC, Sec 8 of Goa Children's Act and Sec 8 of the POCSO Act," the police said.

SDPO Dalvi said that two teams were constituted to nab the accused. "The officials moved and scoured the nearby locality and collected the CCTV footage from different spots. After a thorough search and technical surveillance, the accused identified as Majid Khan was successfully arrested at Calangute, Bardez," SDPO added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

