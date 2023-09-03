Left Menu

Goa: One arrested for molesting a minor girl in Mapusa

According to SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, the accused has been identified as Majid Khan.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:20 IST
Goa: One arrested for molesting a minor girl in Mapusa
Goa: One arrested for outraging modesty of minor girl in Mapusa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday for molesting a minor girl, officials said. According to SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, the accused has been identified as Majid Khan.

Giving details, the police said that on Saturday, the victim's father lodged a complaint against one unknown person for touching her minor daughter inappropriately in a public place. "Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under section 354 IPC, Sec 8 of Goa Children's Act and Sec 8 of the POCSO Act," the police said.

SDPO Dalvi said that two teams were constituted to nab the accused. "The officials moved and scoured the nearby locality and collected the CCTV footage from different spots. After a thorough search and technical surveillance, the accused identified as Majid Khan was successfully arrested at Calangute, Bardez," SDPO added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023