Follow your religion, don't insult others' : RSS leader Indresh Kumar 

Hitting back on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said that politicians who spread hatred in the country should be restrained. RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "It is the formula of humanity, globalism, and democracy that we are a country that is multi-religious. Follow your religion, don't insult others' religion and respect it. This is anti-democracy, anti-humanity, anti-God, anti-peace and development and they are anti-prosper nations...Parties and people should stop such politicians so that hatred is not spread in the nation..."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, on Saturday, addressing the "Santana Abolition Conference," said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. He also compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus and said, "Few things cannot be opposed; those should be abhorred only. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. That's how we eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.Udhayanidhi has come under massive fire ever since he openly spoke about eradicating Sanatan Dharma. Several BJP leaders have criticised his remark.Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Supreme Court filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Udhyanidhi Stalin on Sunday (September 3). The complainant, Vineet Jindal, claimed that Stalin's son made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and incendiary statement against Sanatam Dharm. "Being a Hindu and Sanatan dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradicating Sanatan dharma," he said in his complaint. The complainant further said that Udhayanidhi's comparison of Sanatan dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, and corona and his remark to eradicate them show his intent of calling for and promoting the genocide of Hindu dharma followers.

Udhayanidhi also took to his X handle on Saturday and wrote, I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality." "I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society, in any forum," he wrote on X.

"Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news," he added. Reacting to the remarks made by DMK Minister, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said that Sanatana Dharma' is an established way of life and it should be completely respected adding that remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin on it is a personal opinion of DMK leader."This can be his personal opinion. There are lots of religions in the world and any such comment on any religion is personal, everybody has the freedom. 'Sanatana Dharma' is an established way of life and a religious expression. It should be respected completely," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP targeted the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his remarks. Furious over the remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma', BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate and asked whether the leaders of the INDIA Bloc are going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections. "Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy? Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate," he said.

BJP leader Sushil Modi said that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has committed an anti-national act by suggesting that 'Sanatana Dharma should be abolished' and questioned the silence of prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance on this issue. "Udhayanidhi Stalin should be detained and jailed. He is spreading hatred in the community. On one side Rahul Gandhi says 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukaan' and on the other side, a major leader of their ally in Tamil Nadu is saying to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma' completely. This is an Anti-national act," Sushil Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)