Protesters should be heard: BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Jalna clash

Condemning the lathi-charge in Jalna where protesters were demanding reservation for the Maratha community, BJP leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde said that the protesters should be "heard". Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Marathas in Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters.

Munde also demanded a "fair investigation" in the matter. "I condemn this incident. Protestors who were lathi-charged must be heard. Just like any MP or MLA is heard and is given due importance, if any citizen or protester says that he has not done anything wrong it should be given importance and a fair investigation should take place," Munde said while speaking to reporters here.

"My sympathy lies with those protesters who were attacked and were injured in the lathcharge. Some children and elderly were attacked as well...," the BJP leader added. Several Opposition leaders have condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government for the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met protestors in Sarati Antarwali village on Saturday. Thackeray after meeting the protestors asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament.

"When we were in power we tried to give you justice...There were agitations during our time as well but no one was lathi-charged. Our ministers spoke to the protestors every time...We all are together. You keep agitating but take care of your health too...Today you are being lathi-charged, some days back same thing happened in Barsu village too...is this democracy?... All cases against protestors should be taken back immediately...before a detailed investigation is ordered...I want to appeal to PM (Modi) to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament," Uddhav said. Congress leader Ashok Chavan termed the incident as "inhuman". The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation. (ANI)

