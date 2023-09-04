Delhi: Family court issues notice on plea of minor seeking maintenance from his mother

Saket Family Court on Saturday issued notice to a mother with respect to a plea filed by her minor son seeking monthly maintenance. The mother is a nurse at The Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

Minor petitioner lives with his father who is a junior advocate. Family Court judge Pritam Singh issued notice to the mother of the minor seeking Rs 60,000 per month as maintenance.

The matter has been listed on December 9, 2023, for further hearing. Minor's father has moved a petition for his son through advocates Abid Ahmed and Mobina Khan.

It is stated that the petitioner is 14-years-old and studying in a private school in class eight. He was born in December 2008.

It is alleged that the mother is guilty of not only neglecting the minor child but also of abandoning the child by throwing him in the open street when the child was only 40 days old. Since last more than one and half decades neither the respondent has cared for the child nor made any efforts for reconciliation for the welfare of the child, the petition read.

It is also stated that his father is paying a school fee of Rs 11,000 and Rs 40,000 on food, clothing, study material etc. per month. He also pays an insurance premium of Rs one lakh. The petition stated that due to the filing of a false and frivolous case related to dowry by the respondent, the father of the petitioner was mentally upset and unable to work.

He spent all the time taking care of the minor child and old-aged parents. Hence, the father of the petitioner could not sustain his livelihood. The father of the petitioner has also the liability of his old parents. The father of the petitioner has been taking care of the upbringing of the minor child alone for the last 14 years and no help was being rendered by the respondent's mother, the petition added.

It is also stated that the father is a junior lawyer and the mother is a senior nurse at AIIMS and earns Rs two lakh per month. The mother of the petitioner has already filed a case related to dowry and that is pending in Tis Hazari court, Delhi. (ANI)

