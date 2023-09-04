Left Menu

“Whoever’s bitten by mosquito carrying dengue virus, dies”: Ujjain seer fumes over Udhayanidhi’s Sanatan rant

Coming down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statement comparing Sanatan Dharma' to "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona", Mahamandaleshwar seer Shanti Swaroopanand on Monday said the former should be mindful that whoever is bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue virus, dies.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:38 IST
Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shanti Swaroopanand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Coming down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statement comparing Sanatan Dharma' to "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona", Mahamandaleshwar seer Shanti Swaroopanand on Monday said the former should be mindful that whoever is bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue virus, dies. Railing against Sanatan Dharma at a conference in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Swami Swaroopanand said, "Sanatan Dharma has been in vogue since time immemorial and will never go away. No one could destroy it or can. Our country had many invaders, we were enslaved for years, efforts were made to destroy our culture, but the Sanatan Dharma could not be destroyed." "The DMK minister (Udhayanidhi), who said Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria should remember that whoever is bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue virus, dies. He should not test the patience and tolerance of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. The day the followers of Sanatan Dharma rise against those speaking against it, it will be difficult for him to step out of his house and seek votes. So, politicians should stay within their limits and not make such comments about religion," he warned.

He said if the minister had made similar remarks about any other religion, "fatwas" would have been issued against him. "Those practising Sanatan Dharma are tolerant, liberal, and non-violent only as long as they are not provoked. The day the Hindus rise in protest, his political career would be over," Swami Swaroopanand added. (ANI)

