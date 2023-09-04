BSF allows B’desh woman to pay last respects to deceased uncle in India

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI) In a compassionate gesture on humanitarian grounds, Border Security Force (BSF) authorities allowed a Bangladeshi woman to pay last respects to her uncle who passed away in India. Keeping humanity paramount, the border guarding forces of India as well as Bangladesh made arrangements for the deceased man's niece and his relatives living in Bangladesh to pay their last respects at the Zero Line near the International Border.

On September 3, Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of the border village Sasani in West Bengal's Malda district, informed the BSF Company Commander of Border Outpost Sasani, 70 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, that his 77-year-old father Nuhu Islam had passed away. He further said that one of his father's nieces lives across the border in Bangladesh and she wanted to have the last glimpse of his uncle.

Keeping in view the humanitarian and emotional aspects, the Company Commander immediately contacted his counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials in this regard without any delay. Following BSF's request, BGB also stepped forward keeping in mind the humanitarian approach.

"Therefore, in view of mutual cooperation, the border guarding forces of the two countries made arrangements for the deceased man's niece and his relatives living in Bangladesh to pay their last respects at the Zero Line near the international border, keeping humanity paramount," said the BSF in a statement. "After the last glimpse, all the relatives expressed their heartfelt gratitude for this initiative of the Border Security Force and said that due to the humanity of the BSF jawans, they got the last glimpse of our relative," it said.

The Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier stated that BSF troops are deployed on the border day and night to take care of the the security of the country, including every happiness and sorrow of the border residents. "BSF troops also take care of border residents' religious and social values," said the officer, emphasizing that "the BSF is against those with ill intentions, while it is always ready when it comes to humanity and human values." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)