Iran's output of near weapons-grade uranium cut by two thirds -diplomat

Iran's production of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade, has slowed to around 3 kg a month from a previous rate of around 9 kg a month, a senior diplomat said on Monday.

He was speaking soon after a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states seen by Reuters showed Iran's stock of uranium enriched to that level had still grown compared to the last report three months ago.

