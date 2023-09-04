Left Menu

BHEL bags order from NHPC for Dibang multipurpose project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.

It however did not share the order value.

BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the E&M package.

Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL's plants in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company's power sector - eastern region division, Kolkata.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

