Japan to allocate $140 mln more to help fisheries after China's import ban
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would allocate an additional 20.7 billion yen ($141.41 million) to support the fisheries industry after China's total import ban of Japanese aquatic products. With the additional funding, from budget reserves, support would total 100.7 billion yen, Kishida said.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would allocate an additional 20.7 billion yen ($141.41 million) to support the fisheries industry after China's total import ban of Japanese aquatic products. The ban followed the start of Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant last month.
The government had previously set up two funds worth 80 billion yen to help develop new markets and keep excess fish frozen until they can be sold when demand recovers, among other measures. With the additional funding, from budget reserves, support would total 100.7 billion yen, Kishida said. ($1 = 146.3800 yen)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fukushima Daiichi
- Kishida
- China
- Japan
- Fumio Kishida
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Taiwan details China drills, VP says election not China's to call
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US
Taiwan details China drills, VP says election not China's to call
Japan's Kishida to visit Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release
OVL secures 3-yr extension for Vietnamese oil block in South China Sea